Cucurella urges calm after Chelsea defeat at Newcastle

Paul Vegas
Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella urged calm after their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in fifth place, two points from fourth place Manchester City.

With the top five qualifying for next season's Champions League, Cucurella said: "The good thing is we have two games left, it depends on us, it's in our hands. Maybe with 11 playes we can come back.

"We were still in it, we created chances until the end, we are proud. On Friday (against Manchester United) we have a final in our stadium. Every week things can change.

"If we win the two (remaining games) I think we will arrive to our objective (of qualifying for the Champions League)."

