Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton calm ahead of England's Euros QF

Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton calm ahead of England's Euros QF
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is delighted being part of England's Euros campaign.

Wharton hopes to see action in tonight's quarterfinal against Switzerland.

“If you asked me five months ago, I probably would have said (it wouldn’t happen) as well," he said.

“It’s gone so fast. Still probably not even sunk in yet. The past five, six months, I'm just taking it as it goes, enjoying every moment. It's unbelievable, really.

“I've been playing football all my life, so the way I look at it. I'm there to play football. That's what I've been brought in at Palace to do.

“So I just focus on the football, everything around it, just sort of block it out. I know if I play how I know I can, then I'll be fine."

Wharton added: “It's obviously another good opportunity to create something special, to get to the semi-final of a major tournament.

“All the lads putting in the work, and hopefully it's going to be another good day for everyone in England.”

