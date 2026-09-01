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Crystal Palace agree Danish record fee for Midtjylland ace Dario Osorio

Crystal Palace agree Danish record fee for Midtjylland ace Dario Osorio
Crystal Palace agree Danish record fee for Midtjylland ace Dario OsorioČTK / imago sportfotodienst / DANIEL STENTZ

Crystal Palace have reported agreed a deal to sign Midtjylland ace Dario Osorio on an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Danish football having joined Midtjylland from Universidad de Chile in 2023.

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Osorio has started this season supremely well, with two goals and three assists in his 11 games across all competitions so far.

According to journalist Ben Jacbobs, Crystal Palace have agreed a deal that would make Osorio the most expensive sale in Danish history.

It’s understood that the deal is an initial loan with a €26 million plus another €4m in add-ons included in the obligation to buy.

Midtjylland will also have a sell-on clause as the deal reaches its final stages heading into the final hours of with transfer window.

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Dario OsorioMidtjyllandCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball transfers

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