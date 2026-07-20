Could a Premier League move make sense for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr?

Vinicius Junior looks on during Brazil-Norway matchup in Round of 16 at 2026 World Cup

Noise surrounding the prospect of Vinicius Junior making a sensational move to the Premier League has been growing louder in recent weeks.

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Sources have indicated that intermediaries acting on behalf of the Brazilian have been sounding out clubs to establish whether a deal for one of world football's biggest stars could realistically be possible if his situation at Real Madrid were to change.

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs understood to have been made aware of the current landscape, although there is a significant difference between monitoring a situation and having a genuine opportunity to complete a deal.

The financial package required would make any move one of the biggest in football history, meaning only a select group of clubs could realistically contemplate such an operation.

The reason for those conversations is simple, as Vinicius has reached a crucial stage in his Real Madrid career.

Formal talks over a new contract are beginning, with both parties preparing to discuss fresh terms.

Earlier this summer, there was optimism that an agreement could be reached, but salary is expected to be a defining issue in negotiations.

Vinicius is thought to be seeking close to €30 million annually on his next deal, and whether Madrid are prepared to meet such demands remains to be seen.

Their confidence in keeping him stems partly from the belief that an agreement can still be reached, but also from the realities of the transfer market.

Even if negotiations were to become complicated, the number of clubs capable of funding both the transfer fee and wages required for a player of Vinicius' stature is extremely limited.

But separate from any possibility of a move in the near future is the longer-term contract timeline.

Vinicius' current deal expires at the end of the 2026/27 season, meaning he would be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 2027 if no extension is signed before then.

Vinicius Junior looks on after Brazil-Haiti World Cup matchup Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Editorial

There had also been questions over how Vinicius would fit under new head coach Jose Mourinho, particularly after friction between the pair during Real Madrid's Champions League meetings with Benfica last season.

Internally, however, there has been little expectation that the relationship will become a significant problem, with confidence that the two can work together successfully.

Should contract talks fail to produce an agreement, it is not impossible that Vinicius enters the final year of his deal without renewing.

Rumours abound that such a scenario could eventually see Madrid reassess their long-term plans, including reviving their ambition to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

For now, though, that remains hypothetical.

The immediate focus is on the forthcoming contract negotiations. They will determine whether Vinicius commits his future to Real Madrid or whether the tentative enquiries that have already been made across Europe can develop into one of the biggest transfer stories in modern football.