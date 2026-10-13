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Conte open to Man United move as other Carrick replacement candidates emerge

Conte open to Man United move as other Carrick replacement candidates emerge
Conte open to Man United move as other Carrick replacement candidates emergeREUTERS

Antonio Conte is reportedly open to joining Man United as pressure continues to mount of Michael Carrick, but he isn't the only option.

Just months after taking Man United back to the Champions League, pressure is mounting on Carrick following their disappointing start to 2026-27.

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Currently sitting down in 13th with just six points from their opening six games, their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

Unsurprisingly, rumours are starting to swirl regarding potential replacements for Carrick, with former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Conte among the candidates.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 57-year-old would be open to returning to the Premier League with Man United.

"Conte left Napoli in the summer, and he is ready to return. He has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, because he wanted to join a big club in one of the major leagues," Romano said.

United aren’t putting all of their eggs in Conte’s basket, however. Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are understood to have fans within the club’s hierarchy.

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