Christian Pulisic 'not very happy' at AC Milan amid Premier League interest

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly unhappy at the Italian giants with several Premier League clubs interested in bringing him back to England.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for AC Milan and the club are said to be keen on rewarding his fine form with a new deal.

As a collective, Milan have struggled, however, sitting four points off the Champions League spots with two Serie A games remaining.

According to Tuttosport, the USA international is now considering his future and is ‘not very happy’ to see his side struggle this season.

Liverpool and Man United have both been linked with moves for Pulisic this summer, potentially bringing him back to the league he left back in 2023.