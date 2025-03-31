Chelsea shut down Enzo Fernandez transfer talk

Chelsea have no intention of letting Enzo Fernandez leave the club despite links with several Spanish clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to TBR Football, Intermediaries have been talking to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid about a move for the 24-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite links with a move away from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are said to have no plans to sell the World Cup winner, and he remains a key part of their long-term plans.

Fernandez is under contract with the Premier League club until 2032, leaving them in a strong position should any club come poking.

Several of his Argentina teammates are said to have tried to persuade him to leave the club, but it’s understood he’s currently happy with life in London.