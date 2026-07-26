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Chelsea's Jamie Gittens opens up on life under new boss Xabi Alonso

Chelsea's Jamie Gittens opens up on life under new boss Xabi Alonso
Chelsea's Jamie Gittens opens up on life under new boss Xabi AlonsoREUTERS

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens has opened up on life under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Alonso’s appointment means a clean slate for Gittens, 21, who failed to justify the £48.5 million fee Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund.

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The left winger scored just once and provided five assists in his 27 games across all competitions last season as a persistent hamstring injury hampered his progress.

Currently away with Chelsea for their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, Gittens has opened up on life under their new boss and his future at the club.

When asked about their conversations, Gittens said his new boss told him to “keep being positive, taking on players, creating chances and pushing myself to the maximum”.

“He’s a very nice guy,” Gittens added. “He talks to us individually, speaks about what we can improve on. As a player, that’s all you want. 

“Does he have an aura? Yeah, a bit because he was a top player back in the day and now a top coach.

“I think so (Alonso’s style of play suiting him more). Last season was a 4-3-3 as well, with two wingers, which is always good — so let’s just see. 

“He was obviously a top player, so for him to come in and teach us is the best thing for us. He was at Real Madrid and Liverpool, a world-class midfielder. He is probably the best to ever do it.”

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Jamie GittensXabi AlonsoChelseaPremier League