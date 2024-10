Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Palmer can become among world best

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella is convinced by the potential of teammate Cole Palmer.

Cucurella believes the midfielder has the potential to become one the world's best players.

He told the Guardian: "If he continues at this level, he will end up being among the world's best.

"There is no strength in his hair!

"But if that is his only problem, then he will probably have to deal with it..."