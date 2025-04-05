Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana set to miss rest of the season

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a new hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old has played just 14 games across all competitions for Chelsea this season having missed three months with a similar injury.

Fofana made his comeback a month ago but has now been forced to undergo surgery after the injury reoccurred, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.

In a statement, Chelsea said: "The club can confirm that defender Wesley Fofana has today undergone successful hamstring surgery.

“Wesley was assessed by specialists this week after the 24-year-old suffered an injury of the muscle. Following that assessment, it was concluded that an operation would be required.

“The 24-year-old will now begin his recovery and undergo rehabilitation with the club's medical staff at Cobham over the coming weeks. Everyone at the club is fully focused on supporting Wesley in his recovery."