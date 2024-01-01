Chelsea defender Veiga urges calm after Celtic thumping

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga insists they'll bounce back from their defeat to Celtic.

The Blues were thumped by Celtic 4-1 in their latest preseason friendly in the US.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Of course you want to win every football game, especially Chelsea has to win every football game, but we’re in pre-season," he told the club's website.

"The most important thing is the process, the connection between each other, and then when the time comes, August 18, that’s when it counts and that’s when we have to win."

Veiga added, "He’s a very direct manager (Enzo Maresca) in what he wants.

"You have to enjoy and to learn the maximum you can in every training session, and to give everything in every training session. That’s very important for him as well. After you can replicate it on the pitch."