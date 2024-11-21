Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager

Chelsea defender Veiga hails impact of Sporting CP academy

Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Veiga hails impact of Sporting CP academy
Chelsea defender Veiga hails impact of Sporting CP academyTribalfootball
Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has paid tribute to former club Sporting CP.

Veiga says Sporting's record of producing outstanding talent from their academy sets them apart in Portugal and across Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Chelsea's website: "They are the best in the country, if not the best in the entire region. That's why you can see that the quality of players in Portugal, which is a small country compared to Brazil and other countries, is fantastic.

"It is a product of the academies when you are very young."

On working on becoming a first-choice at Chelsea, Veiga also said: "I want to do my best for this big club and win a lot of trophies. That's what we all want.

"We don't know if it's today or tomorrow, but that's our primary goal and that's what we're working towards."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play  

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueVeiga RenatoChelseaSporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Veiga convinced Chelsea best place for him
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact