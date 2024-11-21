Chelsea defender Veiga hails impact of Sporting CP academy

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has paid tribute to former club Sporting CP.

Veiga says Sporting's record of producing outstanding talent from their academy sets them apart in Portugal and across Europe.

He told Chelsea's website: "They are the best in the country, if not the best in the entire region. That's why you can see that the quality of players in Portugal, which is a small country compared to Brazil and other countries, is fantastic.

"It is a product of the academies when you are very young."

On working on becoming a first-choice at Chelsea, Veiga also said: "I want to do my best for this big club and win a lot of trophies. That's what we all want.

"We don't know if it's today or tomorrow, but that's our primary goal and that's what we're working towards."

