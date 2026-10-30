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Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix expected to be out until 2027

Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix expected to be out until 2027
Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix expected to be out until 2027REUTERS

Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix is reportedly set to be out of action until next year.

The 26-year-old needed to be replaced just before half time in Chelsea’s EFL penalty defeat to rivals Liverpool on Wednesday (October 28) due to an apparent hamstring injury.

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Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso said it would be a ‘few weeks’ before Lacroix returned to action ahead of their now must-win game against Manchester United.

Now, per journalist Ben Jacobs, there is now a fear within Chelsea that the Frenchman won’t be back until the new year.

Lacroix has been key for Chelsea since joining from Crystal Palace in the summer, starting seven of their eight Premier League games so far this season.

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