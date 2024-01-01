Chelsea defender Fofana convinced injury woes behind him

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has spoken about his fitness ahead of the new season.

The Frenchman, who has been involved in an off-field tussle with teammate Enzo Fernandez, is focused on being ready for the new season.

Fofana, who missed much of the past campaign, is raring to go this time around.

He told football.london: "I feel good because I am training and playing games, I feel better for sure," Fofana said. "But it is hard, because I feel I need a bit of time for fitness.

"It is good, I am playing and training a lot. It is step by step, it is a long process. After one year I'm not back in the same shape in a day. I am happy like this."

He continued: "I feel good, confident. I know I am strong but for sure the fitness and routine is hard because training every day and having games is hard but day by day I feel better, every game and every session.

"The team help me a lot in recovery and games, I am watching a lot of video as I haven't played for a long time so it's hard when I start again. It is good and I feel good."