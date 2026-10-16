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Chelsea confirm captain James on 'road to recovery' after knee operation

James is set for a spell on the sidelines
James is set for a spell on the sidelinesAction Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone successful knee surgery, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The England international has missed Chelsea's past two league games - a 3-0 defeat by Brentford and a 5-1 win over Bournemouth.

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"The 26-year-old was absent from Saturday's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge while medical assessments took place following the injury suffered in training," the club said in a statement.

"Those assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action.

"Reece has already begun his road to recovery and will be supported by the club's medical department at Cobham during this rehabilitation phase."

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's visit to Everton.

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