Chelsea boss Maresca: Targeted signings for January

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca feels they can make targeted decisions in the market in the New Year.

Maresca has stated he expects to buy again in January and again next summer.

He said, "The aim after the summer transfer window is to do fewer things, but in a more targeted way. That is the aim for January and next summer.

"I think we have a very good team.

"There are clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal who are undoubtedly ahead of us. If we hopefully continue to develop and improve, we can slowly but surely get closer to them."

