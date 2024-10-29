Chelsea boss Maresca: I feel shame

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that he feels shame when he picks his team for each game.

The Italian has a huge squad of talented players, but can only start 11 of them at a time.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell were not even in the squad for their 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Marc Guiu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei did not play either.

He said post-game: "Every game I feel bad, I feel shame because I have to leave players out but it's the only way to try to compete.

"No matter how many changes we make, it's important the style is there, the identity is there.”