Tribal Football
Most Read
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag after dismissal
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Henry delivers Zidane answer to Man Utd

Chelsea boss Maresca: I feel shame

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea boss Maresca: I feel shame
Chelsea boss Maresca: I feel shameAction Plus
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that he feels shame when he picks his team for each game.

The Italian has a huge squad of talented players, but can only start 11 of them at a time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Ben Chilwell were not even in the squad for their 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Marc Guiu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei did not play either.

He said post-game: "Every game I feel bad, I feel shame because I have to leave players out but it's the only way to try to compete.

"No matter how many changes we make, it's important the style is there, the identity is there.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea midfielder Santos continues to shine with Strasbourg
Keane defends Maresca revv-up for James over Chelsea captaincy
Newcastle boss Howe gives injury update on Gordon and reacts to Isak's miss against Chelsea