Chelsea are reportedly advancing in talks to sign young defender Honest Ahanor from Serie A side Atalanta.

The 18-year-old broke into the Atalanta first-team last season, making 35 appearances across all competitions, popping up with two goals.

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Ahanor, a versatile defender who primarily plays at centre back, even managed to feature twice for Italy, making his debut against Luxembourg earlier in the summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League giants Cheslea are now advancing in talks with Atalanta to sign the youngster.

It’s understood that personal terms have already been agreed and that the two clubs have a positive relationship following the Marco Palestra deal.

Chelsea are now deciding on the best possible pathway for Ahanor, meaning he may be shipped out on loan in order to gain more first-team experience.