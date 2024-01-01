Chalobah admits mixed emotions after losing Palace debut

Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah admitted mixed emotions after making his debut in defeat to Liverpool.

Palace were impressive on the day, though finished on the wrong end of a 1-0 result.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It’s obviously not the result we wanted, but I'm happy to make my debut here at home,” he told Palace TV. “The fans were brilliant.

“It was a much better second half. We had a lot of chances in that second-half. I think it's just that final detail in finishing our chances and hopefully getting points.

“But when you face a team like Liverpool, you know the qualities and danger that they cause, so it's important that any chance you get, try to take it.

“Obviously, we didn't win the game, but it's a positive to take into international break.

“Get some rest and ready to go again because after international break is when we need to really start getting the points and then believing and getting back up to speed.”