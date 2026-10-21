Paz stars as Como pile misery on Manchester United in Champions League upset

Nico Paz delivered a virtuoso performance as Como cruised to a memorable 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, extending the Red Devils’ winless run across all competitions to seven matches (D3, L4).

Key stats

- Nico Paz scored after just 1:58, the fastest goal for Como in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

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- Nico Paz has assisted three goals in the UEFA Champions League (one in this game), more than any other Como player.

- Tasos Douvikas has scored in his last three games in the UEFA Champions League (three goals in total).

Highlights

More to follow...

Match report

Contesting their first-ever competitive match against English opposition, Como couldn’t have dreamt of a better start at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

For a second game in a row in this competition, United fell behind inside two minutes, as Paz collected a pass from Lucas Da Cunha and curled a sublime strike into the far corner from just inside the box.

Looking to become the first Italian team since Lazio in 1999/00 to win their opening two Champions League home games, Como remained on the front foot, with Martin Baturina denied a golden opportunity by Harry Maguire’s brilliant last-ditch challenge.

United continued to toil as the first half progressed, as Anastasios Douvikas saw a low effort saved by Senne Lammens at the near post, while the Greek striker fired another promising chance wastefully over just a few minutes later.

The visitors did at least apply some pressure before half-time, but Matheus Cunha’s speculative strike from range drifted harmlessly over the bar, as Como took a deserved lead into the break.

Momentum Flashscore

Just like the first half, Cesc Fabregas’ side came flying out of the blocks at the start of the second period, and they duly doubled their advantage in the 49th minute.

Paz turned provider this time, threading a clever ball into the path of Douvikas, who opened up his body to sweep a clinical finish into the corner beyond Lammens.

A third goal followed just eight minutes later, as the influential Paz bagged his second of the evening, capitalising on a mistake from substitute Carlos Baleba to race clear and slot coolly into the bottom corner.

It was a case of damage limitation for United heading into the final half-hour, with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo threatening from range.

However, Como added further gloss to the scoreline in the 76th minute, when Kaiki’s inch-perfect cross was headed home by an unmarked Jacobo Ramon in the six-yard box.

Michael Carrick’s men restored a shred of respectability in stoppage time through a well-taken finish from Joshua Zirkzee, but that did little to take the shine off Como’s victory, as the Italian side made it two wins from three to start their maiden Champions League campaign, in which they sit three points better off than United.

Match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico Paz (Como)

Catch up on the match here.