Carragher hits back at Postecoglou and his "damning statistics" at Tottenham

Pundit Jamie Carragher has dismissed Tottenham caoch Ange Postecoglou’s claims that there is an agenda against him.

Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League and have crashed out of both domestic cup competitions, though they remain in the Europa League.

Despite Spurs’ struggles, Postecoglou has pointed to the club’s injury crisis as the primary reason for their poor form.

Carragher pointed to stats showing Spurs have lost 25 of their past 52 Premier League games.

He then said: “These damning statistics (losing 25 of 52 games) absorb poor performances before and after the recent horrendous injury list, which, depending on your faith in the manager, is either partially or totally responsible for Tottenham’s current troubles.”

“In this situation you cannot disassociate the injuries from the playing style,” he added.

“Their principles are the same in all circumstances, the onus being on the players to keep pressing high whatever the situation and score.

“The reality is this: if you insist on only driving in the fast lane, your tyres are going to wear quicker.