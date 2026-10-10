Carragher and Morgan in heated brawl over Ronaldo and Evra: You batter people every day!

Jamie Carragher and Piers Morgan have torn into each other on social media over the Cristiano Ronaldo controversy.

Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out of the national team camp following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

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This came after Ronaldo was reportedly promised game time against Norway but was instead left on the bench. The Al-Nassr star stormed out the camp and has since been punished, sparking debate.

Carragher stated that Morgan and the likes of Rio Ferdinand "embarrass themselves because of the ridiculous statements they make simply because they know Ronaldo. You can know someone and try to protect them, but you cannot defend the indefensible."

Morgan quickly responded on social media, creating an intense back and forth: "So, @Carra23 dislikes me (and @rioferdy5) sticking up for our friend @Cristiano, or as he puts it ‘defending the indefensible.’ Here is the same Jamie Carragher supporting his friend Luis Suarez after he racially abused Patrice Evra.”

In response to the Morgan tweet, Carragher replied: “We as a team did support our teammate and we were wrong. I apologised to Patrice on tv years ago, which then prompted Liverpool to send him a letter also apologising which was the right thing to do.

“Your reaction to my slight criticism saying you & Rio are in bed with Ronaldo so it clouds your judgement when speaking about him is embarrassing. You batter people every day, when it’s the other way you storm out of a tv studio or get personal. All to get another interview you sycophant.”

In a seperate thread, Morgan stated that he had defended Carragher in the past but the former Liverpool defender mentioned how Morgan was simply trying to use him for a story and or publicity.

"It was all about getting an interview, exactly as happens with your excessive fawning over Ronaldo and Donald Trump. I will also not resort to personal attacks by dredging up your past or the past of the other two people you are defending, because that would be defending the indefensible."

The discussion clearly quickly got out of hand and the pair may still go deeper into the argument, especially now that Ronaldo has been officially punished.