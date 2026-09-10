Can Liverpool teen Rio Ngumoha fill the void left by superstar Salah?

At 17, he was breaking club records, and now he heads into the new season with expectations that would have seemed almost absurd just a year ago. Rio Ngumoha is one of Liverpool's most exciting young players, and with Mohamed Salah's departure, he now has the chance to become a regular starter.

He has already shown his exceptional dribbling and ability to beat opponents one-on-one. Now comes the more important question: can he add consistent end product to his attractive individual play?

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Ngumoha was born in August 2008 in London and began his footballing journey at the Chelsea academy at the age of eight. In September 2024, however, he made a move that caused quite a stir across the British Isles.

Then just sixteen, the winger left Cobham and headed straight to a league rival at Anfield. The amount of compensation for his transfer ultimately had to be decided by an independent tribunal.

Liverpool secured one of the biggest talents of his generation, and within a few months, the youngster began to show why his departure had caused such a fuss.

His breakthrough came in the 2025/26 season. In August last year, he became Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer, coming off the bench to net the winner in a 3-2 victory away at Newcastle.

In April, he broke another club record, becoming the youngest player to score in a competitive match at Anfield, this time against Fulham.

He finished the season with two goals and one assist, starting five times and coming off the bench in another 14 matches.

Even greater confirmation of his potential came on the international stage. At 17, he made his debut under coach Thomas Tuchel against New Zealand, becoming one of the youngest players ever to feature for the England national team.

But now his situation is different. Ngumoha is no longer just a talent waiting for his chance. As an 18-year-old England international, he enters the season with a genuine opportunity to fight for a regular starting spot.

With the arrival of Andoni Iraola, there is also the question of which side of the pitch he will be most valuable for the team. The Havering-born winger, whose parents are of Nigerian and Guadeloupean descent, is naturally a left winger, but the new manager has tried him on the right both in pre-season and at the start of the campaign. That is, in the position vacated by Mohamed Salah.

This is the most intriguing chapter of his current development. Ngumoha's game is built on the courage to take the ball and go directly at defenders.

Stepovers, rapid changes of direction, a low centre of gravity and the ability to keep the ball under control even at high speed make him a very dangerous winger. He named Neymar as his biggest footballing idol and openly says he wants above all to entertain the fans.

But this is where the real test of his potential begins. As former Liverpool player John Barnes pointed out, beating opponents alone is not enough. Ngumoha will have to prove that after a successful dribble, he can regularly add quality finishing, a decisive pass, or create a chance.

Physical attributes

Ngumoha is not a player who relies on physical battles. Standing at around 170 centimetres, he doesn't try to outmuscle defenders. Instead, his main weapons are his low centre of gravity, lightning acceleration, and the ability to change direction in an instant.

This is most evident in one-on-one situations. Ngumoha can accelerate from a relatively low speed to top pace in just a few steps, while using a feint to force the defender to move the wrong way.

An important part of his game is also his clever use of his body. Although he is physically at a disadvantage compared to many full-backs, when dribbling he can quickly get between the opponent and the ball and, thanks to his low centre of gravity, stay on his feet through contact.

This is backed up by Premier League data: among attacking players under 21, Ngumoha leads the league with a 53.2 per cent success rate in duels, averaging 7.1 duels won per 90 minutes.

On the other hand, aerial play is not and probably never will be a significant weapon for him. His lack of height is a difficult limitation to overcome.

He has not won a single aerial duel in the Premier League. However, for his further development, ground dynamics, increasing the intensity of off-the-ball runs, and pressing activity are far more important.

This dynamism is key for wingers under Iraola. Under the new coach, Liverpool play with high intensity, rapid transitions into attack, and constant pressure on the opposition's build-up.

Ngumoha doesn't need to be physically dominant to be useful in this system. If he maintains his explosiveness and gradually improves in physical duels, he could become one of the most dangerous wingers in the league.

Technical skills

Ngumoha's technical ability is one of his greatest strengths. With the ball at his feet, he is supremely confident in one-on-one situations.

His trademark move is to receive the ball on the left touchline, take a few quick touches, sharply change direction, and then drive into the penalty area. Thanks to his excellent ball control, he can dribble even at full sprint and is not afraid to take responsibility.

But it's not just about flashy dribbling, as Opta's data comparing attacking players under 21 in the league shows. He leads the league in dribbling success with an incredible 64 per cent rate, averaging 4.55 successful take-ons per match from more than seven attempts.

He also stands out in progressive carries (12.94 per 90 minutes) and runs longer than 10 metres; in both metrics, he ranks first in his age group. In addition, with an average of 7.82 touches in the opposition box, he constantly puts pressure on the opponent's defence.

Opta's graphic perfectly demonstrates his progressive ball-carrying and directness on the left wing. Opta by Stats Perform

After beating the first opponent, Ngumoha immediately looks to continue the move, seeking either a shot or a teammate in a dangerous position.

Last season's data shows he got into shooting positions very frequently. On average, he needed just 40.9 minutes per shot and 59.5 minutes per shot from inside the box.

For comparison, in the same analysis, Dominik Szoboszlai (a different type of player positionally) needed 170.1 minutes for a shot from inside the box. The sample size for Ngumoha is much smaller, but the numbers suggest his style of play creates a real goal threat.

Iraola's high-intensity system also tests Ngumoha's tactical flexibility. Although he is naturally a left winger who likes to cut inside onto his stronger right foot, the new coach has often used him on the right in pre-season.

Iraola expects his wingers to be able to play on both flanks and to immediately exploit open space after winning the ball. This versatility could open the door for Ngumoha to have much more regular involvement in the starting line-up.

Ngumoha's career so far Flashscore

The biggest area for improvement remains his decision-making. Ngumoha sometimes tends to hold onto the ball too long and look for another opponent to beat, even when a simpler pass to a better-positioned teammate is available.

Both club legend Barnes and fans in discussions have pointed out this flaw. The ability to beat defenders makes him an attractive winger, but only timely release of the ball and better final passes will make him a truly complete and productive wide player.

His effectiveness on the pitch also depends on better reading of teammates' movement, off-the-ball work, and more effective cooperation with the full-back.

Fans often recall the former partnership between Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson, where the winger was able to combine his individual quality with the full-back's dynamic runs down the line.

Ngumoha still often tries to solve situations on his own, but if he learns to recognise when to use a teammate's run, his game could become even harder for opponents to read.

Personality

Ngumoha displays a healthy dose of footballing audacity on the pitch. He is not afraid to take risks. If his first attempt to beat a defender fails, he will try again at the next opportunity without hesitation.

This courage is a huge asset, though he will need to learn how to use it wisely. The Premier League punishes unnecessary losses of possession much more harshly than youth football.

His own words best reveal his mentality. In a club interview, he described how his older brother drilled him every day from the age of six, even quitting his job to train him. It was his brother who instilled in the young winger a "never give up" mentality and a strong belief in his own abilities.

This is also reflected in his unique approach to pressure. Ngumoha names Neymar as his footballing idol and tries to bring maximum freedom to his game.

"Play as if there is no pressure," is how he described his approach to matches. For him, this is not just an empty phrase.

Even on his Premier League debut, his first touch was a dribble against an opponent. It didn't come off. Next time, he tried again. This time he succeeded and later decided the match with a goal.

At the same time, it's important to distinguish healthy self-confidence from mental maturity. Ngumoha still needs to learn how to use his individuality in a way that benefits the team. Barnes also warns that young players are often labelled as future stars too quickly.

Nevertheless, Ngumoha's media image so far is not that of a problematic talent, but of a humble and ambitious teenager. Even his high-profile departure from Chelsea was not accompanied by any provocative statements from the player.

The real test of character, however, will come when he faces a dip in form or reduced playing time. As captain Virgil van Dijk reminded him after his first league goal, the key for Rio is to keep enjoying the game, but to keep working hard and stay grounded.

Potential transfers

An immediate departure from Liverpool makes little sense for Ngumoha at this point. The Reds invested huge effort and money to bring him in from Chelsea, and after a breakthrough Premier League season and international debut, he has become a key part of the first team.

Even so, in June 2026, German giants Bayern Munich enquired about his situation and the possibility of a transfer. Liverpool, however, made it clear that they see him as an important part of the squad and, at that moment, considered him not for sale.

The biggest threat to his development remains competition within Liverpool itself. However, if in the future his playing time were to be addressed through a loan or possible transfer, the German Bundesliga would probably suit him best in terms of playing style.

At clubs like RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund, who rely on intense pressing and quick transitions, his explosiveness and low centre of gravity could find ideal conditions for further development.

For now, though, such a scenario is purely hypothetical. If Ngumoha can handle the current competition at Anfield, the question in the coming years won't be where he should move, but rather which European giant will be willing to pay an astronomical fee for a player who could become one of the most exciting wingers of his generation.

Assessment

Rio Ngumoha possesses qualities that are rare in an 18-year-old winger. The combination of explosiveness, precise ball control at full speed, and absolute courage in one-on-one situations gives his profile an exceptionally high ceiling. He has already shown that he can display these strengths at the highest level in the Premier League and for England.

Ngumoha is not yet the finished article. He still needs to work significantly on his decision-making and tactical adaptability, especially if he is to switch to the right wing under coach Andoni Iraola. He is an extraordinary talent whose biggest leap in performance is still ahead of him.