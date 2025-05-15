Cabaye warns Pogba against Premier League comeback

Former France international Yohan Cabaye has warned Paul Pogba against a return to the Premier League, citing the league’s physicality and intensity.

The former Juventus star has served an 18-month ban issued by the Italian Anti-Doping National Tribunal after failing a drug test, and has since been linked with a return to the Premier League."I'm not sure that the Club World Cup is the right place for Paul Pogba to attempt his comeback. He's not played for a while now, so I think it's not the right time for him,” Cabaye told listofsweepstakescasinos.com.

"I'm not certain that a move to the Premier League would be the right move for Pogba, and it's a really demanding league in terms of fitness, effort and intensity.

"It could be difficult for him. Of course, if Pogba does find his form once more, then he can be a really good leader for any side."