Bruno Fernandes takes fired Man United employee out for lunch

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes took a former club employee out for lunch after they were made redundant by part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Nearly 250 people have lost their job since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS became part-owners at Man United as part of their cost-cutting mission.

The English businessman claimed that the club could go ‘bust by Christmas’ in a recent interview as he tried to justify making hundreds of people redundant.

John Allen, who served the club for 25 years as a communications officer, was one of those employees who lost their job.

According to The Sun, Fernandes, 30, took Allen out for lunch and were spotted heading to Juniper in Wilmslow, a hotspot for United players to enjoy a meal.

United still have the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League despite sitting 14th in the Premier League.

First they’ll have to get past French side Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday with the score at 2-2.