Hurzeler offers mixed injury update as Brighton host Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to keep up their superb run of form at home to Crystal Palace on October 17th.

The Seagulls have won five matches in a row ahead of this clash, including knocking Manchester United out of the EFL Cup, and opening their UEFA Conference League campaign with a 4-0 victory over Kauno Zalgiris.

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However, their record against Palace is poor, with just one win in their last six clashes with the Eagles, and head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed several key players are still absent.

"With Minteh and Mats Wieffer I think we'll see a quite quick return. With Kaoru Mitoma I hope he's back for the international break, but we have to be a bit more patient.

"Struijk will get another day of recovery, and we'll see how he is tomorrow, and then make a decision."

Hurzeler also stated Femi Azeez, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are not due back until November.