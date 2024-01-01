Brighton No2 Crofts happy with Hinshelwood for Forest draw

The Albion had to reshuffle their midfield in the contest that ended in a draw.
Hinshelwood moved into midfield, having been played at left-back previously.
Post-game, Albion first team coach Andrew Crofts said: “Yasin Ayari reported yesterday morning with a higher temperature and felt very poorly.
“It was disappointing for Yaz because he’s obviously in a good moment, but he wasn’t feeling great at all.
“He definitely wouldn’t have been available for the game.
“And then the gaffer had to make a decision in terms of what he does next.
“I thought Jack was a real positive in midfield today.
“He’s such a top player to be able to play in lots of different positions as well as he does for someone so young.
“I’ve seen him play left-back, right-back and center midfield and he plays so well in all those positions.”