Brighton No2 Crofts happy with Hinshelwood for Forest draw

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood was praised for his goal against Nottingham Forest.

The Albion had to reshuffle their midfield in the contest that ended in a draw.

Hinshelwood moved into midfield, having been played at left-back previously.

Post-game, Albion first team coach Andrew Crofts said: “Yasin Ayari reported yesterday morning with a higher temperature and felt very poorly.

“It was disappointing for Yaz because he’s obviously in a good moment, but he wasn’t feeling great at all.

“He definitely wouldn’t have been available for the game.

“And then the gaffer had to make a decision in terms of what he does next.

“I thought Jack was a real positive in midfield today.

“He’s such a top player to be able to play in lots of different positions as well as he does for someone so young.

“I’ve seen him play left-back, right-back and center midfield and he plays so well in all those positions.”