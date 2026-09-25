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Billy Vigar's parents says the FA could have prevented his death after "so many warnings"

Billy Vigar's parents says the FA could have prevented his death after "so many warnings"
Billy Vigar's parents says the FA could have prevented his death after "so many warnings"Jay Patel/Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Billy Vigar's parents have spoken on his death one year after his passing as they rip into the FA's poor decisions.

Vigar was a 21-year-old former Arsenal academy striker who died on 25 September 2025 after suffering a severe brain injury during a match for Chichester City

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While attempting to keep the ball in play near the touchline, he collided with a concrete perimeter barrier while attempting to keep the ball in play during a match at Wingate and Finchley. 

He was taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma but after surgery his injury was too severe and he sadly passed away. 

His death led to a safety review, meaning the National League System are now mandated to remove or adequately pad brick and concrete walls surrounding pitches. 

Speaking on his tragic passing, the Vigar family accused the Football Association of doing "nothing" after other similar incidents and asked for more to be done to prevent similar situations. 

"(Billy) had his whole life ahead of him. He was 21 years old and he lost it playing football when he didn't need to. 

"I personally feel that the FA could have stopped Billy losing his life because they had so many warnings." 

They continued:"It wasn't until Billy's passing that (the FA) came to the table on this issue," he said. 

"So for me, that is a complete dereliction of duty on their part, and there should be accountability for that failing. 

"There could be still situations where football is being played at some level, to some degree, organised football in this country, with these unsafe pitch perimeters. I would like to see that guidance, or the regulation, extended to consider all of football." 

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Billy VigarArsenalChichester CityPremier LeagueNational League

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