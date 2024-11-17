Bayern Munich striker Kane: Tuchel will decide England captaincy

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane accepts his England captaincy will be decided under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kane, however, is confident of his place in the England squad no matter what happens.

He told talkSPORT: "That's going to be Thomas's decision for sure, but I think, ultimately from my point of view, I'm always, I always feel like I'm picked for England on form and on credit.

"It's not just because I'm England captain that I'm here, I've come in off the back of my best season last season individually, and also this season I've started the year really well.

"You know, maybe if I wasn't playing as well as I have in the recent past, then that could be an argument. But ultimately, you know, I feel like I'm at the peak of my game for club, which is ultimately where you get picked from to play for your country.

"So, um, yeah, that's obviously going to be Thomas's decision. But either way, you know, I'll always be excited to represent my country."

