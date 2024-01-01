Bath leaves Chelsea after over 30 years of youth development

Neil Bath leaves Chelsea after over 30 years of youth development

Chelsea’s academy guru Neil Bath is leaving the club after 31 years within their youth setup.

Bath first joined Chelsea back in 1993, working his way through the setup until he became a leader within the academy.

Advertisement Advertisement

The move is said to have come from Bath, who told Chelsea two months ago of his desire to leave.

The club were attempting to convince him to remain, but he appears settled in the decision.

There is a great deal of mutual respect between the two parties, per The Mail, which will reflect in how his exit is handled.

Bath may even have a last moment change of heart, which Chelsea would happily accommodate.