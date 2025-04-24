Atletico Madrid join race to sign Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to battle it out with several Premier League clubs to secure the signature of Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres, 26, looks set to leave the current Portuguese champions this summer, with almost every major European club said to be vying for his signature.

The Premier League looks like his most likely destination, with Arsenal, Man United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all said to be interested.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Atletico haven’t been put off by the financial might of the English clubs are ready to do everything they can to sign the Sweden international.

It’s understood that Gyokeres will cost a fee of around £68 million this summer, and the Spanish side are ‘dreaming’ of bringing him to La Liga.

Diego Simeone is in the process of planning a major overhaul after a relatively disappointing season.