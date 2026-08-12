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Aston Villa open talks to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from relegated West Ham

Aston Villa open talks to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from relegated West Ham
Aston Villa open talks to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from relegated West HamPedersen/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Aston Villa have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from relegated West Ham.

The 28-year-old has been a faithful servant to West Ham since arriving from Man United in the summer of 2024, making 65 appearances for the East London club.

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West Ham’s relegation has thrown a spanner in the works, however, and Wan-Bissaka is one of several first-team players expected to leave.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are ready to offer Wan-Bissaka an escape route as they look to provide competition to Matty Cash.

Villa manager Unai Emery is said to rate the right-back very highly with his defensive output making him the perfect fit ahead of what will be a gruelling season.

They had previously been linked with Emerson Royal, but a move for the Flamengo defender and former Tottenham Hotspur man, did not materialise.

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Aaron Wan-BissakaWest HamAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball transfers