Aston Villa have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from relegated West Ham.

The 28-year-old has been a faithful servant to West Ham since arriving from Man United in the summer of 2024, making 65 appearances for the East London club.

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West Ham’s relegation has thrown a spanner in the works, however, and Wan-Bissaka is one of several first-team players expected to leave.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are ready to offer Wan-Bissaka an escape route as they look to provide competition to Matty Cash.

Villa manager Unai Emery is said to rate the right-back very highly with his defensive output making him the perfect fit ahead of what will be a gruelling season.

They had previously been linked with Emerson Royal, but a move for the Flamengo defender and former Tottenham Hotspur man, did not materialise.