Aston Villa new boy Manzambi to miss Super Cup final against PSG due to injury

Aston Villa new boy Johan Manzambi will reportedly miss the Super Cup final against PSG due to a knee injury.

The 20-year-old, Aston Villa’s recording signing having joined from Freiburg for a reported £59.5 million, picked up the knee injury while playing for Switzerland at the World Cup.

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Per The Athletic, there is no definitive return date and Manzambi has been recovering in Spain with knee specialist Jurdan Mendiguchia.

The report adds that while the midfielder is progressing well, he is now expected to miss the UEFA Super Cup final against PSG on August 12th.

On the bright side, Villa’s medical team believe his return should be measured in weeks rather than several months.