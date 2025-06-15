'Ask the club' - Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich annoyed by Florian Wirtz snub

Bayern Munich midfieler Joshua Kimmich cut a frustrated figure when asked about Florian Wirtz's seemingly imminent move to Liverpool.

Wirtz, 22, looks set to join the newly crowned Premier League champions for a reported British record transfer fee of £116.5 million.

The playmaker was heavily linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich before ultimately settling on Liverpool.

When asked about the club’s plans this summer, Kimmich cut a frustrated figure with their limited business so far.

Kimmich said: "You'll have to ask the club what their plans are. Of course, you have the feeling that we could do something – with Flo not coming, with Leroy leaving, with Thomas leaving.

“I was surprised that Sane is going to Turkey. I didn't expect that. But it's his decision and he'll have his reasons for it."

Bayern are currently playing in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in a bid to be named the best side in the world.