Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Man United make Hugo Ekitike after Viktor Gyokeres rejection

'Ask the club' - Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich annoyed by Florian Wirtz snub

Alex Roberts
'Ask the club' - Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich annoyed by Florian Wirtz snub
'Ask the club' - Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich annoyed by Florian Wirtz snubHeuler Andrey / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Bayern Munich midfieler Joshua Kimmich cut a frustrated figure when asked about Florian Wirtz's seemingly imminent move to Liverpool.

Wirtz, 22, looks set to join the newly crowned Premier League champions for a reported British record transfer fee of £116.5 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The playmaker was heavily linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich before ultimately settling on Liverpool.

When asked about the club’s plans this summer, Kimmich cut a frustrated figure with their limited business so far.

Kimmich said: "You'll have to ask the club what their plans are. Of course, you have the feeling that we could do something – with Flo not coming, with Leroy leaving, with Thomas leaving. 

“I was surprised that Sane is going to Turkey. I didn't expect that. But it's his decision and he'll have his reasons for it."

Bayern are currently playing in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in a bid to be named the best side in the world.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWirtz FlorianKimmich JoshuaBayern MunichLiverpoolBundesliga