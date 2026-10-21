Arsenal may have been dealt a major injury blow after winger Bukayo Saka was forced off just ten minutes into their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 21).

The 26-year-old went down unchallenged clutching his leg early into the game against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

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Saka was replaced by fellow England international Eberechi Eze, who moved out to the left wing, allowing Noni Madueke to take his place on the right.

Eze went on to score the opener for Arsenal 15 minutes later after VAR deemed the playmaker to be onside before his finish.

The severity of Saka’s injury remains to be seen, but given the circumstances, it would appear to be a muscle issue.

The good news for Arsenal fans is that he was able to limp off the pitch rather than be stretchered.