Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in key Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Arsenal’s early summer move for the 28-year-old didn’t materialise as they were unwilling to pay more than £30 million for a player Villa value at £60m.

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Konsa is still on holiday following his participation in the 2026 World Cup and is out of Villa’s squad for their Super Cup game against Paris St-Germain.

According to BBC Sport, following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, Arsenal have now turned their attention to reinforcing their defence.

It’s understood that Mikel Arteta’s side know full well that they will have to improve on their initial offer if they want to sign Konsa.

The report adds that Arsenal have also held exploratory talks over a deal for Cristian Romero, but Tottenham have no intention of selling to their arch rivals.