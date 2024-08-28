Arsenal keeper Ranson pleased with academy progress

The teenage goalkeeper signed scholarship forms with Arsenal last year and is now an England youth international.
He told the club's match programme: "Receiving the scholarship offer was a big milestone for me. I got the news in March last year and was thrilled. While I’ve known for a while, the real work begins now. I’m excited to start on this full-time football journey and ready to embrace the challenges ahead. My family was very proud when I shared the news, and their support motivates me.
"A standout moment in my career was saving two penalties on my England debut against Turkey. I was determined not to lose that shootout, especially after the Under-14 finals loss on penalties.
"I’ve had the opportunity to play for both the Under-18s and 21s, which are big steps up from under-16 level. My Under-21s debut against Enfield Town was particularly memorable due to the different experience of having supporters behind me and the unique challenges of the pitch. I enjoyed it and look forward to more of these experiences this season."