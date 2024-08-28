Arsenal keeper Ranson pleased with academy progress

Khari Ranson is delighted with his progress at Arsenal.

The teenage goalkeeper signed scholarship forms with Arsenal last year and is now an England youth international.

He told the club's match programme: "Receiving the scholarship offer was a big milestone for me. I got the news in March last year and was thrilled. While I’ve known for a while, the real work begins now. I’m excited to start on this full-time football journey and ready to embrace the challenges ahead. My family was very proud when I shared the news, and their support motivates me.

"A standout moment in my career was saving two penalties on my England debut against Turkey. I was determined not to lose that shootout, especially after the Under-14 finals loss on penalties.

"I’ve had the opportunity to play for both the Under-18s and 21s, which are big steps up from under-16 level. My Under-21s debut against Enfield Town was particularly memorable due to the different experience of having supporters behind me and the unique challenges of the pitch. I enjoyed it and look forward to more of these experiences this season."