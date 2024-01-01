Tribal Football
Arsenal great Henry explains Paris call for Palace striker Mateta
France U21 coach Thierry Henry is full of praise for Crystal Palace striker Jeane-Philippe Mateta.

Henry has called up Mateta as an overage player for his Paris Olympics squad.

The Arsenal legend, at his squad  presentation, said of Mateta: “He’s an old-fashioned striker – you can play a little more direct. He can keep the ball.

“He’s a boring striker to play against! He doesn’t lose the ball much, and he goes at the last defender. He uses his physicality, he’s good with his head, and he scores.

“It’s important that a striker like that gives you another dimension. He was also voted Player of the Year at Crystal Palace. It seems to me that he’s not too bad!”

