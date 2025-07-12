Arsenal close in on new Ethan Nwaneri deal

Arsenal are reportedly close to extending wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri's contract amid interest from several Premier League rivals.

The 18-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal in 2025-26, with the likes of Chelsea and Man City hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are now confident Nwaneri will reject and potential advances and commit his long-term future to the club.

Arsenal are understood to have spoken about first-team assurances with the youngster, something that was reportedly a sticking point between the two parties.

Nwaneri enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in his 37 games across all competitions.