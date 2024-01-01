Argentina captain Messi insists Villa keeper Martinez 'best in the world'

Argentina captain Leo Messi says Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is the best in the world.

The Inter Miami star is preparing with Argentina for the Copa America.

Asked if Martinez is the best in the world, Messi told ESPN: "For me yes, I think that if he is not the best in the world he is among the best without a doubt. He has been showing it in the national team and in his club.

"I think that today in his club he is a fundamental piece for the team, he achieved the objective he had in his career, to enter the Champions League.

"I have no doubt that much of the credit is thanks to him."