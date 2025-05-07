'Anything can happen' - Benjamin Sesko opens door to Premier League move

RB Leipzig wonderkid Benjamin Sesko has refused to rule out a move with several Premier League clubs reported to be interested in the striker.

The 21-year-old is likely to be one of the most in demand players this summer with a host of Premier League sides interested in his services.

Sesko has a ‘performance-related’ release clause in his RB Leipzig contract which is currently understood to be worth £68 million.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all said to have Sesko on their shortlist as they seek to bolster their respective attacking line-ups.

Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, the Slovenia international refused to rule out a move, saying: "Right now, I’m 100 per cent focused on RB Leipzig. Then we’ll see what happens. It’s open, anything can happen."

The striker currently has 21 goals and six assists from his 43 games across all competitions this season.