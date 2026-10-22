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Antonio Conte to Manchester United ON as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick

Antonio Conte to Manchester United ON as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick
Antonio Conte to Manchester United ON as pressure mounts on Michael CarrickČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jonathan Moscrop

Antonio Conte is reportedly in talks with Manchester United over potentially replacing under fire Michael Carrick.

Just a few months after guiding Man United back to the Champions League, it’s looking increasingly likely that Carrick, 45, will lose his jobs.

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Man United have just two wins from their first eleven games of the season after their heavy 4-1 defeat to Cesc Fabregas’ Como on Wednesday (October 21).

Italian newspaper La Repubblica now claims that United are ‘seeking a way out of their crisis’ and have turned their attention to Conte.

The 57-year-old has been out of work since leaving Napoli at the end of last season and would be open to taking over at Old Trafford despite previously being against joining clubs mid-season.

The report states that ‘talks with Conte continued late Wednesday evening’.

It’s understood that Conte would demand more of a say on recruitment in order to take the position.

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