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Antonio Conte downplays 'unfounded' Manchester United links

Antonio Conte downplays 'unfounded' Manchester United links
Antonio Conte downplays 'unfounded' Manchester United linksSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Antonio Conte has released a statement distancing himself from reports linking him with the Manchester United job.

Michael Carrick is under immense pressure just a few months after guiding Man United back to the Champions League as interim.

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Since taking the job permanently, United have won just two of their first eleven games across all competitions of 2026-27.

Rumours are starting to swirl over who could come in and replace Carrick should he lose his job, and Conte has emerged as one of the favourites.

Some reports have gone as far as claiming that Conte is in active talks with Man United, something that he has now moved to dismiss.

Conte posted a statement on Instagram saying: "My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage.

"I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my "strong personality". These reports are unfounded.

"Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties' needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager."

According to BBC Sport, that doesn’t mean that Conte wouldn’t take the job should he be offered, and the Italian is in fact keen on it.

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