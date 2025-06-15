Ange Postecoglou considering Saudi offer after Tottenham sack

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly considering an offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli just weeks after being sacked by Tottenham.

Postecoglou, 59, was relieved of his duties at Tottenham at the end of the season despite ending their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 win over Man United in the Europa League final.

The Sun now claim that the Australian has been offered an instant return to management by Al-Ahli with major doubts over the future of current boss Matthias Jaissle.

It’s understood that the former Celtic and Tottenham manager is now considering the offer and isn’t against managing in the Saudi Pro League.

He is thought to prefer remaining in the Premier League, however, and is in no rush to make a decision just yet.