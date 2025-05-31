Andrey Santos confirms desire to stay at Chelsea

Andrey Santos has confirmed he would like to fight for his place at Chelsea following his impressive loan with sister clubs Strasbourg.

Santos, 21, has established himself as one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe having scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 34 games for Strasbourg.

As a result, the likes of Arsenal, PSG, and Bayern Munich have all reportedly registered an interest in the young Brazilian.

It would appear he has no intention of leaving Chelsea, however, and has revealed he would like to fight for his place at the West London club.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Santos said: "Everyone knows about my love, my desire to play for Chelsea."