Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Andoni Iraola confirms Liverpool looking to sign one more winger

Andoni Iraola confirms Liverpool looking to sign one more winger
Andoni Iraola confirms Liverpool looking to sign one more wingerAlan Martin / Colorsport / DPPI via AFP / Profimedia

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that the club are looking to add another winger this summer.

The legendary Mohamed Salah, 34, won’t be there for Liverpool next season having left as a free agent, ending his incredible nine years with the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool moved quickly to beat Newcastle to the signing of highly rated Victor Munoz from Osasuna for £34million but are yet to replace arguably their best player of the Premier League era.

Speaking at a press conference in Chicago at the start of the club’s pre-season tour of the US, Iraola was asked about how many players he would like to bring in.

“It is difficult to say a number when the market is open,” he said. 

“You have to be always open to new options to improve the squad. There are obvious situations where we know we need to sign players. Winger, for example. We definitely need to sign a winger.

“The other situations, we will have to analyse what the market gives you, what the cost is, how we also see the players we have. 

“We have some tricky positions where we have injured players that we trust that are not in the ideal situation.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaLiverpoolFootball transfers