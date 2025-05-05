Amorim "really happy" with Mount goalscoring performance in Man Utd defeat

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was pleased with Mason Mount's performance in defeat at Brentford.

Mount started just behind teenage striker Chido Obi and struck on Sunday as United were beaten 4-3 at Gtech stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Amorim said of the fit-again midfielder: "It's not just the finish, it’s the position that he has on the pitch. He’s like a third midfielder that can reach the box, he’s really intelligent, so he's getting there.

"And he trains really hard. Sometimes I have to push him back and to take him off the pitch because he wants to do so much more. We are taking care of him, he wants to play more minutes, but the minutes were controlled. I'm really happy with him."

On the young players he selected, including Obi, Tyler Fredricson and Harry Amass, the manager also said: "Yeah, it's really important because you can train a lot with the first team, but to have that feeling, playing with the players, feeling the players, the speed of the game, I think is the best thing.

"So, again, I think they did quite well. Chido fought all the game, but you can feel it is really naive sometimes in the way he puts his body. He’s going to understand what is the feeling of playing in these kind of games. This is the best way. So, we can take that as a positive, but the rest we lose. We didn't win points, so it's just that."