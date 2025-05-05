Amorim selected Man Utd's youngest ever Premier League XI

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim selected the club's youngest XI of the Premier League era in defeat at Brentford.

It was only the third-youngest selection for any Premier League club, behind only Middlesbrough's team against Fulham in May 2006 (20 years 181 days) and Arsenal's line-up for their May 2009 meeting with Portsmouth (22 years 237 days).

Chido Obi also became United's youngest starter in a Premier League match, at the age of 17 years and 156 days. The previous record holder was Mason Greenwood, at 17 years and 223 days.

Also starting for the 4-3 defeat on Sunday were Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson and Patrick Dorgu.

Amorim made his selection with an eye on Thursday's Europa League second-leg of their semifinal against Athletic Bilbao.