Amorim: Manchester United and Liverpool on different levels

Ruben Amorim told Manchester United fans that everything can change in the Premier League after Liverpool matched the club’s record of 20 English titles.

The Red Devils sit 14th after salvaging a 1-1 draw at 10-man Bournemouth on Sunday, thanks to Rasmus Højlund’s stoppage-time equaliser.

"The first thing is to focus on ourselves, not on the other teams," Amorim told the media.

"The next thing is to be really honest. United and Liverpool are in different levels in this moment. But everything can change.

"And I remember when I started watching the Premier League, it was the opposite, so everything can change."

United, currently 43 points behind Liverpool, are fighting to avoid their lowest finish since relegation in 1973-74, while also aiming for the Europa League final.