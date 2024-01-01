Ally McCoist exclusive: Maresca has been straight with Chelsea trio Sterling, Chalobah and Chilwell

Following his very public showing of dissatisfaction, Raheem Sterling is sidelined at Chelsea along with players like Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell.

Left to train away from the squad while waiting for a potential transfer. It is something anything but ideal for each party involved, footballvlegend turned pundit Ally McCoist believes, while trying to look at it from both sides.

The former Rangers striker told Tribalfootball.com: “The first thing I'd say is, Sterling, Chalobah and Chilwell have been excellent pros, but it's very clear now that (Enzo) Maresca won't be using them in his squad. I think that is absolutely fine when a new manager comes in as long as he's 100% up front with the players, which he seems to have been.

“From where I'm sitting, he's made it clear to these guys; 'appreciate it, but here's where we are, you're not in my plans'. I don't mind that, but it then becomes a problem because those boys will be on excellent money and they'll have a period in their contract to go, so they don't need to move unless it suits them."

Having been a manager himself he recognizes the necessity to keep players like the trio mentioned away from the regular squad, so far as anything is regular at Chelsea these days.

“I think, probably unintentionally but also naturally, there would be a little bit of negativity around these players. In their head, they're thinking, no matter how hard I train, I'm not going to get involved here. So, you've got to balance everything up but there should be a big bit of personal pride as well.

“If you're Chilwell, Chalobah and Sterling, they should be thinking; 'okay, I'm not wanted here, I want to go and play somewhere, wherever it may be'. But at the same time, they've obviously got to weigh it up financially. How much is it going to cost them? Is it going to cost them? Is it worth it?”

